Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Ideanomics Inc.’s current trading price is -88.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 360.50%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.02 and $0.77. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 31.95 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 106.41 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is $0.09. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.098 after opening at $0.0975. The stock touched a low of $0.0875 before closing at $0.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of Ideanomics Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $0.77 on 07/20/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.02, recorded on 04/26/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.38M and boasts a workforce of 565 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.0814, with a change in price of -0.0639. Similarly, Ideanomics Inc. recorded 72,068,492 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.96%.

How IDEX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IDEX stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

IDEX Stock Stochastic Average

Ideanomics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 60.28%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 44.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.66% and 50.16%, respectively.

IDEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -43.84%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -54.72%. The price of IDEX leaped by -0.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.11%.