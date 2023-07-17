Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s current trading price is -67.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 228.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.45 and $4.53 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.29 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.51 million over the last three months.

At present, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has a stock price of $1.48. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.50 after an opening price of $1.39. The day’s lowest price was $1.31, and it closed at $1.30.

The market performance of Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.53 on 08/04/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.45 on 05/19/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 96.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 317.99M and boasts a workforce of 330 employees.

Hyzon Motors Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Hyzon Motors Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8624, with a change in price of +0.0700. Similarly, Hyzon Motors Inc. recorded 1,565,925 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HYZN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HYZN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.10%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.64%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.29% and 86.35%, respectively.

HYZN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.52%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.11%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HYZN has fallen by 116.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 55.09%.