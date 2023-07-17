GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s current trading price is 29.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 228.19%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.67 and $4.23. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 24.03 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 61720.0 over the last three months.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) current stock price is $5.48. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.53 after opening at $3.48. The stock’s lowest point was $3.30 before it closed at $3.48.

The stock market performance of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $4.23 on 07/17/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.67, recorded on 12/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 90.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 89.72M and boasts a workforce of 69 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating GreenPower Motor Company Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.61, with a change in price of +3.28. Similarly, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. recorded 282,519 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +123.03%.

GP Stock Stochastic Average

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.09%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.24% and 79.53%, respectively.

GP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 216.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 101.50%. The price of GP increased 98.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 69.16%.