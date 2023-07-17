Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Inc. (FCX) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 8.68%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.87%. The price of FCX fallen by 3.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.51%.

Currently, the stock price of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is $41.08. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $42.09 after opening at $42.09. The stock touched a low of $40.91 before closing at $42.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $46.56 on 01/25/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $24.60 on 07/15/22.

52-week price history of FCX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s current trading price is -11.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.96%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $24.60 and $46.56. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 12.17 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 12.66 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 60.31B and boasts a workforce of 25600 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Freeport-McMoRan Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.68, with a change in price of -0.66. Similarly, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. recorded 12,799,595 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.58%.

FCX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FCX stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

FCX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 87.38%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 76.98%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.48% and 78.10%, respectively.