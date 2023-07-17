FFIE’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -12.47% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -45.65%. The price of FFIE leaped by -23.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 30.31%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has a current stock price of $0.25. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.2586 after opening at $0.2328. The stock’s low for the day was $0.2257, and it eventually closed at $0.24.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $7.85 on 07/18/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.15, recorded on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of FFIE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s current trading price is -96.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.69%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.15 and $7.85. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 59.04 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 85.86 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 301.52M and boasts a workforce of 586 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3134, with a change in price of -0.3330. Similarly, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. recorded 74,385,773 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.72%.

FFIE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FFIE stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

FFIE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 30.71%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 22.73%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.88% and 14.46%, respectively.