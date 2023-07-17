EVLV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.00: What It Means for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Future

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is currently priced at $6.93. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.12 after opening at $6.09. The day’s lowest price was $5.93 before the stock closed at $5.99.

The market performance of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.54 on 07/17/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.98 on 12/22/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of EVLV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is 5.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 249.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.98 to $6.54. In the Industrials sector, the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.36 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 126.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 898.02M and boasts a workforce of 223 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.32, with a change in price of +4.15. Similarly, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. recorded 1,236,451 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +153.14%.

Examining EVLV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EVLV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

EVLV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.96%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.56%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.61% and 59.60%, respectively.

EVLV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 167.47% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 143.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EVLV has fallen by 10.14%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.03%.