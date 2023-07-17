ET Stock: Exploring Energy Transfer LP’s Growth

The stock price for Energy Transfer LP (ET) currently stands at $12.90. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $13.04 after starting at $13.04. The stock’s lowest price was $12.89 before closing at $13.03.

Energy Transfer LP experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.67 on 01/24/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $9.36 on 07/15/22.

52-week price history of ET Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Energy Transfer LP’s current trading price is -5.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.75%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $9.36 to $13.67. In the Energy sector, the Energy Transfer LP’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 15.17 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.9.43 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.35B and boasts a workforce of 12565 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Energy Transfer LP

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Energy Transfer LP as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.63, with a change in price of +0.03. Similarly, Energy Transfer LP recorded 10,527,441 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.23%.

Examining ET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ET stands at 1.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.74.

ET Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Energy Transfer LP’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 80.11%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 81.61% and 85.18% respectively.

ET Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 8.68%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.95%. The price of ET fallen by 1.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.18%.