CSX’s Market Whiplash: 6.39% YTD Rise, -0.39% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 6.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CSX has leaped by -0.39%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.93%.

CSX Corporation (CSX) currently has a stock price of $32.96. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $33.72 after opening at $33.60. The lowest recorded price for the day was $33.45 before it closed at $33.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CSX Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $34.71 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $25.80 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of CSX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. CSX Corporation’s current trading price is -5.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $25.80 and $34.71. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.65 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 11.74 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CSX Corporation (CSX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.55B and boasts a workforce of 22600 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for CSX Corporation

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating CSX Corporation as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.29, with a change in price of +2.29. Similarly, CSX Corporation recorded 12,639,370 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.49%.

CSX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSX stands at 1.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.45.

CSX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CSX Corporation over the past 50 days is 62.31%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 18.48%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 47.28% and 57.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.