CRKN’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s Performance

Currently, the stock price of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is $0.08. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.089 after opening at $0.0885. The stock touched a low of $0.072 before closing at $0.08.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.19 on 07/19/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.05, recorded on 12/12/22.

52-week price history of CRKN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current trading price is -93.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.05 and $1.19. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.41 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.60M and boasts a workforce of 16 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1550, with a change in price of -0.1918. Similarly, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. recorded 8,827,938 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.90%.

CRKN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRKN stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRKN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 6.46%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.62%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.23% and 5.78%, respectively.

CRKN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -56.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -71.18%. The price of CRKN leaped by -52.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.63%.