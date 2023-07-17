Coupang Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

At present, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has a stock price of $17.76. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $18.00 after an opening price of $17.82. The day’s lowest price was $17.58, and it closed at $17.61.

Coupang Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $21.38 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $12.66 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of CPNG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Coupang Inc.’s current trading price is -16.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.23%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $12.66 and $21.38. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.05 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.49 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.57B and boasts a workforce of 63000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Coupang Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Coupang Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.86, with a change in price of +2.90. Similarly, Coupang Inc. recorded 8,252,182 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.51%.

Examining CPNG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPNG stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

CPNG Stock Stochastic Average

Coupang Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 92.97%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.73% and 85.68%, respectively.

CPNG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 20.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CPNG has fallen by 5.84%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.53%.