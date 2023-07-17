Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -37.91% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

The stock of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is currently priced at $6.70. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.72 after opening at $5.76. The day’s lowest price was $5.71 before the stock closed at $9.52.

Leslie’s Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $17.12 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $9.02 on 07/14/23.

52-week price history of LESL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Leslie’s Inc.’s current trading price is -60.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -25.76%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $9.02 and $17.12. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 41.82 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.59 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.75B and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.68, with a change in price of -6.86. Similarly, Leslie’s Inc. recorded 3,810,106 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.59%.

LESL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Leslie’s Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 16.58%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 21.24%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.46% and 48.12%, respectively.

LESL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -45.13% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -51.52%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LESL has leaped by -33.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -29.99%.