Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -12.45% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) current stock price is $0.99. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.16 after opening at $1.14. The stock’s lowest point was $0.9701 before it closed at $1.10.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.73 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value being $0.71 on 06/27/23.

52-week price history of WKHS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Workhorse Group Inc.’s current trading price is -79.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.71 and $4.73. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 14.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 9.0 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 205.26M and boasts a workforce of 331 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1521, with a change in price of -1.1307. Similarly, Workhorse Group Inc. recorded 7,205,270 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.33%.

WKHS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WKHS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WKHS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Workhorse Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 59.51%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 59.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.64% and 69.09%, respectively.

WKHS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -34.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -46.52%. The price of WKHS increased 6.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.63%.