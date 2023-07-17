COIN’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 197.57% – Time to Invest?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 197.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 140.49%. Over the past 30 days, the price of COIN has fallen by 100.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 33.78%.

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is currently priced at $105.31. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $114.43 after opening at $106.68. The day’s lowest price was $101.22 before the stock closed at $107.00.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $116.30 on 08/04/22 and a low of $31.55 for the same time frame on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of COIN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Coinbase Global Inc.’s current trading price is -9.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 233.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$31.55 and $116.30. The Coinbase Global Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 42.13 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 16.1 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 52.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.10B and boasts a workforce of 4510 employees.

Coinbase Global Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Coinbase Global Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.64, with a change in price of +40.11. Similarly, Coinbase Global Inc. recorded 17,719,068 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.52%.

COIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COIN stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

COIN Stock Stochastic Average

Coinbase Global Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 86.59%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.98% and 90.95%, respectively.