Cognyte Software Ltd.’s Shares Reel: 28.70% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 361.62M Market Cap

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) currently has a stock price of $5.56. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $5.59 after opening at $5.26. The lowest recorded price for the day was $5.26 before it closed at $5.24.

Cognyte Software Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $6.23 on 06/30/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.31 on 12/19/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of CGNT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Cognyte Software Ltd.’s current trading price is -10.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 141.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.31 and $6.23. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.5 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.38 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 361.62M and boasts a workforce of 1650 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.38, with a change in price of +1.91. Similarly, Cognyte Software Ltd. recorded 354,677 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +52.33%.

CGNT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CGNT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CGNT Stock Stochastic Average

Cognyte Software Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 69.41%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 42.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.09% and 24.13%, respectively.

CGNT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 78.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 54.02%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CGNT has leaped by -2.28%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.36%.