China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -7.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 208.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.50 and $1.67. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.95 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.03 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is $1.54. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.57 after opening at $1.49. It dipped to a low of $1.3901 before ultimately closing at $1.42.

The market performance of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.67 on 10/31/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.50, recorded on 04/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 141.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.91M and boasts a workforce of 257 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8492, with a change in price of +0.7303. Similarly, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited recorded 790,764 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +90.19%.

How CLEU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLEU stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CLEU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited over the past 50 days is 97.05%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.54%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 90.89% and 93.30%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CLEU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 54.00% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 94.94%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CLEU has fallen by 60.42%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.59%.