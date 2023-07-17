Charting the Course: EBET Inc.’s EBET Stock Prospects

EBET Inc. (EBET) currently has a stock price of $0.09. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.1166 after opening at $0.1158. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.1051 before it closed at $0.11.

The stock market performance of EBET Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.66 on 02/01/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.11, recorded on 07/17/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of EBET Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. EBET Inc.’s current trading price is -96.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -11.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.11 and $2.66. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.01 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.6 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

EBET Inc. (EBET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.00M and boasts a workforce of 37 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3061, with a change in price of -0.4690. Similarly, EBET Inc. recorded 1,152,738 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.30%.

EBET Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EBET stands at 1.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

EBET Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of EBET Inc. over the last 50 days is at 0.00%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 0.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.66% and 2.08%, respectively.

EBET Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -85.29%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -82.84%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EBET has leaped by -53.42%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -24.82%.