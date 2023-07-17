CGC’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -83.37%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -84.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CGC has leaped by -45.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.31%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) currently has a stock price of $0.38. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.5418 after opening at $0.5418. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.3826 before it closed at $0.65.

Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.77 on 12/05/22, with the lowest value being $0.38 on 07/14/23.

52-week price history of CGC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Canopy Growth Corporation’s current trading price is -91.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.03%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.38 and $4.77. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 182.99 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 15.58 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 225.32M and boasts a workforce of 1621 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Canopy Growth Corporation

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Canopy Growth Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3006, with a change in price of -2.1259. Similarly, Canopy Growth Corporation recorded 13,497,340 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.70%.

CGC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Canopy Growth Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 0.15%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.50%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.97% and 48.34%, respectively.