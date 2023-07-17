Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current trading price is -11.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 182.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.11 and $19.55 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 41.32 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 42.86 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) currently stands at $17.23. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $17.94 after starting at $17.74. The stock’s lowest price was $17.10 before closing at $17.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.55 on 07/05/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $6.11 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 76.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.21B and boasts a workforce of 85000 employees.

Carnival Corporation & plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Carnival Corporation & plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.81, with a change in price of +5.94. Similarly, Carnival Corporation & plc recorded 41,518,949 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +52.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCL stands at 5.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.44.

CCL Stock Stochastic Average

Carnival Corporation & plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 77.56%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 58.94%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.85% and 77.57%, respectively.

CCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 113.77%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 74.75%. The price of CCL fallen by 12.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.51%.