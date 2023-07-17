Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Canoo Inc.’s current trading price is -85.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.41 and $5.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 188.26 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 22.04 million over the last three months.

At present, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has a stock price of $0.71. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.7379 after an opening price of $0.575. The day’s lowest price was $0.5629, and it closed at $0.56.

Canoo Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $5.00 on 07/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.41 on 06/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 314.91M and boasts a workforce of 812 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6242, with a change in price of -0.1731. Similarly, Canoo Inc. recorded 23,988,527 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOEV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOEV Stock Stochastic Average

Canoo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 74.01%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.56% and 42.19%, respectively.

GOEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -42.54%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -40.61%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GOEV has fallen by 25.99%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 27.79%.