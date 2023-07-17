Can DISH Network Corporation Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) current stock price is $6.42. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $7.10 after opening at $7.09. The stock’s lowest point was $6.60 before it closed at $6.61.

DISH Network Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $20.35 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value being $5.83 on 06/26/23.

52-week price history of DISH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. DISH Network Corporation’s current trading price is -68.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.12%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.83 and $20.35. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.81 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 13.23 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.79B and boasts a workforce of 14200 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For DISH Network Corporation

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating DISH Network Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.00, with a change in price of -6.49. Similarly, DISH Network Corporation recorded 11,468,421 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.15%.

DISH Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DISH stands at 1.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

DISH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of DISH Network Corporation over the last 50 days is at 30.30%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 38.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.59% and 71.03%, respectively.

DISH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -54.27%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -57.37%. The price of DISH increased 1.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.32%.