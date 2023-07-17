Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (CVKD) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -68.69%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CVKD has leaped by -16.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.58%.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) currently has a stock price of $1.29. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.60 after opening at $1.60. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.22 before it closed at $1.58.

52-week price history of CVKD Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -80.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.49%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.20 and $6.75. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.14 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.35 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.50M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5322, with a change in price of -0.9601. Similarly, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. recorded 249,640 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.67%.

CVKD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVKD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CVKD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 4.14%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.64%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.22% and 42.51%, respectively.