BP p.l.c. (BP) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. BP p.l.c.’s current trading price is -14.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.93%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $26.34 and $41.38. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 3.91 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.1 million over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. (BP) currently has a stock price of $35.54. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $36.37 after opening at $36.37. The lowest recorded price for the day was $35.49 before it closed at $35.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BP p.l.c.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $41.38 on 02/14/23, and the lowest price during that time was $26.34, recorded on 07/21/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BP p.l.c. (BP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 105.15B and boasts a workforce of 67600 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for BP p.l.c.

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating BP p.l.c. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.20, with a change in price of -4.18. Similarly, BP p.l.c. recorded 8,275,503 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.51%.

How BP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BP stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

BP Stock Stochastic Average

BP p.l.c.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 51.04%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 48.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.23% and 70.14%, respectively.

BP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.75%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BP has fallen by 1.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.94%.