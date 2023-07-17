Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s current trading price is -79.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.13 and $1.14. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.59 million observed over the last three months.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) currently has a stock price of $0.23. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.23 after opening at $0.22. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.212 before it closed at $0.22.

In terms of market performance, Benitec Biopharma Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.14 on 07/18/22, while the lowest value was $0.13 on 10/25/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.20M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2338, with a change in price of +0.0184. Similarly, Benitec Biopharma Inc. recorded 2,318,914 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.70%.

How BNTC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BNTC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BNTC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Benitec Biopharma Inc. over the past 50 days is 18.76%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 18.76%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 17.54% and 18.67%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BNTC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 35.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.60%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BNTC has leaped by -0.09%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.62%.