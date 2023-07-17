Behind Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is $61.85. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $62.34 after an opening price of $62.02. The stock briefly fell to $61.57 before ending the session at $61.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $81.43 on 12/01/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $61.57 on 07/17/23.

52-week price history of BMY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current trading price is -24.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $61.57 to $81.43. In the Healthcare sector, the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.8.28 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 130.84B and boasts a workforce of 34300 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Bristol-Myers Squibb Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 66.95, with a change in price of -9.29. Similarly, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company recorded 7,943,353 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.04%.

Examining BMY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BMY stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

BMY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 6.82%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 7.33% and 6.72% respectively.

BMY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -14.04% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.62%. The price of BMY leaped by -3.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.02%.