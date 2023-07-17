Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ault Alliance Inc.’s current trading price is -95.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.72%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.18 and $88.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.14 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the last three months.

At present, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has a stock price of $3.68. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.03 after an opening price of $3.91. The day’s lowest price was $3.55, and it closed at $4.21.

Ault Alliance Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $88.40 on 08/15/22 and the lowest value was $3.18 on 07/11/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -85.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.81M and boasts a workforce of 615 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.61, with a change in price of -33.34. Similarly, Ault Alliance Inc. recorded 316,350 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -90.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AULT stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

AULT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ault Alliance Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.95%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.16%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.65% and 15.84%, respectively.

AULT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -86.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -88.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AULT has leaped by -50.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -27.13%.