Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Aqua Metals Inc.’s current trading price is -15.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 169.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.50 and $1.60 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.33 million over the last three months.

The stock of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is currently priced at $1.35. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.50 after opening at $1.50. The day’s lowest price was $1.34 before the stock closed at $1.49.

Aqua Metals Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.60 on 07/13/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.50 on 12/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 123.90M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1061, with a change in price of +0.2150. Similarly, Aqua Metals Inc. recorded 322,029 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AQMS stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

AQMS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Aqua Metals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 57.50%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 51.89%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.82% and 67.38%, respectively.

AQMS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 7.60% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AQMS has fallen by 15.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.08%.