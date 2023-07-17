Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Apple Inc.’s current trading price is -1.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $124.17 and $194.48 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 41.5 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 56.58 million over the last three months.

The stock of Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently priced at $190.69. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $191.1799 after opening at $190.23. The day’s lowest price was $189.63 before the stock closed at $190.54.

The market performance of Apple Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $194.48 on 06/30/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $124.17 on 01/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2996.95B and boasts a workforce of 164000 employees.

Apple Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating Apple Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 169.71, with a change in price of +38.14. Similarly, Apple Inc. recorded 57,933,668 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.00%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AAPL stands at 1.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.56.

AAPL Stock Stochastic Average

Apple Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 87.44%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 66.23% and 61.59%, respectively.

AAPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 46.76% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 42.85%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AAPL has fallen by 4.03%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.01%.