Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock price for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) currently stands at $66.95. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $86.87 after starting at $86.13. The stock’s lowest price was $84.30 before closing at $84.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $94.75 on 06/14/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $42.15 on 11/17/22.

52-week price history of APLS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -29.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.84%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $42.15 and $94.75. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 7.58 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.56 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.01B and boasts a workforce of 767 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 80.02, with a change in price of +9.29. Similarly, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,769,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.89%.

Examining APLS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APLS stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.01.

APLS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 11.42%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.28%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.10% and 20.84%, respectively.

APLS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 29.47%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 27.14%. The price of APLS leaped by -27.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -22.71%.