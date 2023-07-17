Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is UPST Stock a Safe Harbor?

The present stock price for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is $50.76. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $48.8965 after an opening price of $47.45. The stock briefly fell to $45.2351 before ending the session at $46.53.

Upstart Holdings Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $48.90 on 07/17/23 and the lowest value was $11.93 on 05/03/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of UPST Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is 3.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 325.45%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $11.93 and $48.90. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.45 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.49 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 229.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.92B and boasts a workforce of 1875 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Upstart Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 8 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.97, with a change in price of +31.52. Similarly, Upstart Holdings Inc. recorded 7,796,857 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +169.92%.

Examining UPST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UPST stands at 1.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.60.

UPST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.09%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.61%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.03% and 93.89%, respectively.

UPST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 283.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 194.93%. The price of UPST fallen by 37.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 23.08%.