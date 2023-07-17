Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is HOOD Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has a stock price of $12.38. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.505 after an opening price of $12.50. The day’s lowest price was $12.06, and it closed at $12.45.

Robinhood Markets Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $12.76 on 11/03/22 and the lowest value was $7.57 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of HOOD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s current trading price is -2.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $7.57 to $12.76. In the Technology sector, the Robinhood Markets Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 14.55 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.8.71 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.24B and boasts a workforce of 2300 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.52, with a change in price of +2.03. Similarly, Robinhood Markets Inc. recorded 7,940,879 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.61%.

Examining HOOD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HOOD stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HOOD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 94.77%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.45%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 94.36% and 94.57% respectively.

HOOD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 52.09%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 41.32%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HOOD has fallen by 28.96%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.74%.