Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on On Holding AG Inc. (ONON) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 106.13% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 74.07%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ONON has fallen by 18.50%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.75%.

The current stock price for On Holding AG (ONON) is $35.37. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $33.88 after opening at $33.67. It dipped to a low of $32.69 before ultimately closing at $33.14.

In terms of market performance, On Holding AG had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $34.88 on 07/17/23, while the lowest value was $15.44 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of ONON Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. On Holding AG’s current trading price is 1.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 129.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.44 and $34.88. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.46 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.38 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

On Holding AG (ONON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.65B and boasts a workforce of 1701 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.92, with a change in price of +13.83. Similarly, On Holding AG recorded 4,618,276 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.70%.

ONON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ONON stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

ONON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of On Holding AG over the past 50 days is 98.74%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.22%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 87.24% and 83.50%, respectively, over the past 20 days.