American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

At present, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has a stock price of $1.82. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.0345 after an opening price of $2.01. The day’s lowest price was $1.82, and it closed at $2.21.

The market performance of American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $33.50 on 08/03/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.09 on 07/14/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of AREB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -94.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -12.92%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.09 and $33.50. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.74 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.25 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -53.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.23M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.8741, with a change in price of -3.5425. Similarly, American Rebel Holdings Inc. recorded 168,070 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -66.06%.

Examining AREB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AREB stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AREB Stock Stochastic Average

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.03% and 3.47%, respectively.

AREB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -62.28%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -68.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AREB has leaped by -51.85%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -30.80%.