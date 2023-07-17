Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Alphabet Inc.’s current trading price is -2.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $83.45 and $129.55. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 20.87 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 25.78 million observed over the last three months.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has a current stock price of $125.70. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $127.09 after opening at $125.13. The stock’s low for the day was $124.90, and it eventually closed at $124.83.

Alphabet Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $129.55 on 06/07/23, with the lowest value being $83.45 on 11/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1594.10B and boasts a workforce of 190711 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Alphabet Inc.

As of right now, 37 analysts are rating Alphabet Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 110.77, with a change in price of +31.11. Similarly, Alphabet Inc. recorded 27,001,730 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.89%.

GOOG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alphabet Inc. over the last 50 days is at 84.51%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 87.66%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.44% and 43.86%, respectively.

GOOG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 41.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 36.25%. The price of GOOG fallen by 1.02% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.63%.