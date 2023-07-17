AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s current trading price is -91.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.86%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.14 and $2.19. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.18 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.8 million over the last 3 months.

At present, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) has a stock price of $0.19. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.186 after an opening price of $0.186. The day’s lowest price was $0.17, and it closed at $0.18.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.19 on 07/21/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.14 on 06/05/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -71.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.40M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5487, with a change in price of -0.9200. Similarly, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. recorded 587,307 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -82.88%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGRI stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AGRI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. over the last 50 days is 10.42%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 14.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.55% and 5.62%, respectively.

AGRI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -83.54%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -84.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AGRI has leaped by -22.60%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.33%.