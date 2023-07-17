A Tale of Resilience: PainReform Ltd. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is $8.10. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $16.81 after opening at $8.02. The stock touched a low of $7.8021 before closing at $5.75.

PainReform Ltd.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $26.41 on 07/11/23, and the lowest price during that time was $3.40, recorded on 12/07/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of PRFX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. PainReform Ltd.’s current trading price is -69.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 137.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.40 and $26.41. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 33.76 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.28 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.68M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.85, with a change in price of +1.59. Similarly, PainReform Ltd. recorded 516,811 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.37%.

PRFX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRFX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PRFX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for PainReform Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 19.90%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 19.90%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.32% and 24.93%, respectively.

PRFX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 96.27%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 50.00%. The price of PRFX fallen by 55.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 81.21%.