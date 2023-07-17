A Deep Dive into Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has a current stock price of $3.98. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $3.98 after opening at $3.97. The stock’s low for the day was $3.91, and it eventually closed at $4.35.

Nokia Oyj’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.28 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.93 on 07/14/23.

52-week price history of NOK Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Nokia Oyj’s current trading price is -24.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.93 and $5.28. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 42.48 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 16.53 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.50B and boasts a workforce of 86896 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Nokia Oyj

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Nokia Oyj as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.35, with a change in price of -0.79. Similarly, Nokia Oyj recorded 16,402,988 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.56%.

NOK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOK stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

NOK Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Nokia Oyj over the last 50 days is presently at 15.56%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 15.56%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.98% and 77.61%, respectively.

NOK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -14.22% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -19.43%. The price of NOK leaped by -2.45% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.10%.