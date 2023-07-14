Yext Inc. (YEXT) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Yext Inc.’s current trading price is -26.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 162.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.00 and $14.35 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.37 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.94 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Yext Inc. (YEXT) currently stands at $10.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $10.595 after starting at $10.24. The stock’s lowest price was $10.22 before closing at $10.11.

Yext Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.35 on 06/07/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.00 on 09/01/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Yext Inc. (YEXT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.31B and boasts a workforce of 1200 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.30, with a change in price of +3.25. Similarly, Yext Inc. recorded 1,698,674 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +44.95%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YEXT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YEXT Stock Stochastic Average

Yext Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 43.26%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.37% and 8.41%, respectively.

YEXT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 60.49%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 66.61%. The price of YEXT leaped by -21.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.44%.