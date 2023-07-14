Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -17.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 161.83%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.97 and $3.07. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.04 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.29 million over the last three months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) currently has a stock price of $2.54. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.59 after opening at $2.40. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.40 before it closed at $2.40.

The stock market performance of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $3.07 on 06/21/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.97, recorded on 01/05/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 356.13M and boasts a workforce of 355 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.17, with a change in price of +1.27. Similarly, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. recorded 1,294,459 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +100.00%.

How XERS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XERS stands at 6.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.25.

XERS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 39.08%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 31.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.91% and 16.74%, respectively.

XERS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 90.98%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 135.19%. Over the last 30 days, the price of XERS has leaped by -9.45%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.39%.