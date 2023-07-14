WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -11.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.14%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $31.63 and $53.46. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 0.9 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.91 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is $47.49. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $48.785 after opening at $48.53. The stock touched a low of $48.20 before closing at $48.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $53.46 on 03/03/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $31.63 on 07/15/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.71B and boasts a workforce of 4500 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.16, with a change in price of -4.28. Similarly, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. recorded 2,122,167 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.25%.

How WSC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WSC stands at 1.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.84.

WSC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 77.45%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 48.01%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.99% and 77.82%, respectively.

WSC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 4.97%. The price of WSC leaped by -0.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.44%.