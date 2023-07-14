Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.: Analyzing WAVS Stock Trends

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (WAVS) current stock price is $12.10. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $10.40 after opening at $10.36. The stock’s lowest point was $10.35 before it closed at $10.40.

The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $12.67 on 07/14/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.80 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of WAVS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.’s current trading price is -4.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.80 and $12.67. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.92 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 8480.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (WAVS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.81M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.30, with a change in price of +2.69. Similarly, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. recorded 28,020 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.90%.

WAVS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WAVS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WAVS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. over the past 50 days is 43.92%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.52%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 55.53% and 60.39%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

WAVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 4.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 21.85%. The price of WAVS increased 17.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.01%.