WEN’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About The Wendy’s Company’s Performance

The Wendy’s Company’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $23.90 on 05/10/23 and a low of $18.50 for the same time frame on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of WEN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. The Wendy’s Company’s current trading price is -10.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.35%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $18.50 and $23.90. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.94 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.64 million over the past three months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.49B and boasts a workforce of 4833 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Wendy’s Company

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating The Wendy’s Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.98, with a change in price of -1.55. Similarly, The Wendy’s Company recorded 2,905,426 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.77%.

Examining WEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WEN stands at 8.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.99.

WEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Wendy’s Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 6.57%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.59%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.48% and 15.85%, respectively.

WEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.11%. The price of WEN leaped by -3.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.28%.