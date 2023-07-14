Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -35.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 137.41%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.01 and $14.77. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.45 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.16 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) has a stock price of $9.52. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $9.94 after an opening price of $9.94. The day’s lowest price was $9.42, and it closed at $9.89.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $14.77 on 02/06/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $4.01 on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 415.36M and boasts a workforce of 38 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.44, with a change in price of -1.16. Similarly, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 186,044 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for THRX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

THRX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 48.60%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 38.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.90% and 55.40%, respectively.

THRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 91.16%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.41%. Over the last 30 days, the price of THRX has fallen by 6.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.75%.