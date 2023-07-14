The Future of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: Analyzing LSCC

The current stock price for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is $95.93. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $96.7715 after opening at $96.48. It dipped to a low of $93.93 before ultimately closing at $95.55.

In terms of market performance, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $97.27 on 07/03/23, while the lowest value was $44.53 on 10/13/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of LSCC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s current trading price is -1.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 115.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $44.53 and $97.27. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.88 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.28 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.22B and boasts a workforce of 949 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 87.57, with a change in price of +6.28. Similarly, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation recorded 2,035,287 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.01%.

LSCC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LSCC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

LSCC Stock Stochastic Average

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 93.94%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.15%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.58% and 81.92%, respectively.

LSCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 47.86% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 36.77%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LSCC has fallen by 10.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.54%.