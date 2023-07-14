The CB Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Chubb Limited’s Fluctuating Performance

Chubb Limited (CB) stock is currently valued at $188.33. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $190.70 after opening at $188.44. The stock briefly dropped to $188.00 before ultimately closing at $190.00.

Chubb Limited’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $231.37 on 01/27/23 and a low of $173.78 for the same time frame on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of CB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Chubb Limited’s current trading price is -18.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $173.78 to $231.37. In the Financial sector, the Chubb Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.07 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.78 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Chubb Limited (CB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 78.97B and boasts a workforce of 34000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Chubb Limited

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Chubb Limited as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 196.22, with a change in price of -22.32. Similarly, Chubb Limited recorded 1,797,618 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.60%.

Examining CB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CB stands at 0.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

CB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Chubb Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 23.19%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 47.91% and 53.15% respectively.

CB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -14.63%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -16.15%. The price of CB decreased -1.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.67%.