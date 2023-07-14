Teradyne Inc. (TER) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Teradyne Inc.’s current trading price is 1.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.15%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $67.81 and $112.57. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.98 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.7 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Teradyne Inc. (TER) currently stands at $114.02. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $114.35 after starting at $112.00. The stock’s lowest price was $111.805 before closing at $111.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of Teradyne Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $112.57 on 07/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $67.81 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.80B and boasts a workforce of 6500 employees.

Teradyne Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Teradyne Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.06, with a change in price of +7.72. Similarly, Teradyne Inc. recorded 1,645,276 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.26%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TER stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TER Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Teradyne Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.70%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 79.02% and 65.64% respectively.

TER Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 30.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 20.30%. The price of TER fallen by 4.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.51%.