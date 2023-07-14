TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s current trading price is -66.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -27.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $14.33 and $31.52 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.55 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.16 million over the last three months.

The stock of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) is currently priced at $10.41. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.87 after opening at $14.59. The day’s lowest price was $14.38 before the stock closed at $14.71.

In terms of market performance, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $31.52 on 08/12/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $14.33 on 07/14/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.43B and boasts a workforce of 73000 employees.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating TELUS International (Cda) Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.18, with a change in price of -11.22. Similarly, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. recorded 147,273 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TIXT stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.90.

TIXT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 5.25%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.45%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.89% and 28.19%, respectively.

TIXT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -47.40% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -51.67%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TIXT has leaped by -32.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -29.85%.