Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Tapestry Inc.’s current trading price is -6.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $27.53 and $47.48. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.87 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.02 million observed over the last three months.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has a current stock price of $44.46. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $44.7199 after opening at $44.58. The stock’s low for the day was $43.98, and it eventually closed at $44.22.

The stock market performance of Tapestry Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $47.48 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $27.53, recorded on 09/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.25B and boasts a workforce of 12600 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Tapestry Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Tapestry Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.93, with a change in price of -0.41. Similarly, Tapestry Inc. recorded 3,017,091 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.91%.

How TPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TPR stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

TPR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tapestry Inc. over the past 50 days is 92.50%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 82.58%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 85.02% and 77.37%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 16.75% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.01%. The price of TPR fallen by 2.92% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.93%.