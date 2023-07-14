Sysco Corporation: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 37.06B Market Cap

Sysco Corporation (SYY) current stock price is $73.29. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $74.0197 after opening at $73.90. The stock’s lowest point was $73.26 before it closed at $73.83.

The market performance of Sysco Corporation has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $88.84 on 07/20/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $69.22, recorded on 05/30/23.

52-week price history of SYY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Sysco Corporation’s current trading price is -17.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $69.22 and $88.84. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.09 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.5 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.06B and boasts a workforce of 71000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 74.41, with a change in price of -4.18. Similarly, Sysco Corporation recorded 2,362,010 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.40%.

SYY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYY stands at 6.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.51.

SYY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sysco Corporation over the last 50 days is at 51.39%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 40.47%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.83% and 61.01%, respectively.

SYY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.13%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -8.34%. The price of SYY increased 1.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.20%.