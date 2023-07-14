Sprout Social Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 51.87: Will the Stock Break Through?

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) currently has a stock price of $55.11. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $55.80 after opening at $52.49. The lowest recorded price for the day was $52.04 before it closed at $51.82.

The market performance of Sprout Social Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $74.07 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $37.00, recorded on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of SPT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sprout Social Inc.’s current trading price is -25.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $37.00 and $74.07. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.98 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.04B and boasts a workforce of 1141 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.87, with a change in price of -7.19. Similarly, Sprout Social Inc. recorded 835,828 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.54%.

SPT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SPT Stock Stochastic Average

Sprout Social Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 96.33%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.83% and 67.83%, respectively.

SPT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.95%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SPT has fallen by 11.69%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.51%.