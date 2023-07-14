Spotify Technology S.A.: Analyzing SPOT Stock Trends

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is currently priced at $171.10. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $173.11 after opening at $167.00. The day’s lowest price was $164.51 before the stock closed at $165.79.

In terms of market performance, Spotify Technology S.A. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $166.12 on 07/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $69.29 on 11/04/22.

52-week price history of SPOT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Spotify Technology S.A.’s current trading price is 3.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 146.95%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $69.29 and $166.12. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.41 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.02B and boasts a workforce of 8359 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Spotify Technology S.A.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Spotify Technology S.A. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 140.19, with a change in price of +45.53. Similarly, Spotify Technology S.A. recorded 1,503,612 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.26%.

Examining SPOT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPOT stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

SPOT Stock Stochastic Average

Spotify Technology S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.72%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.49% and 82.44%, respectively.

SPOT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 116.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 88.46%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SPOT has fallen by 13.61%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.25%.